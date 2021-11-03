Alameda County supervisor dies after being hit by car

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — An Alameda County supervisor died Wednesday after being hit by a car while walking her dog, her office said. She was 72. The San Francisco Chronicle reports Wilma Chan was struck by the vehicle while crossing a street in Alameda with her dog, Maggie, and was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland, where doctors pronounced her dead. Chan, a Democrat, was first elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in 1994 and later served on the state Assembly before being elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2010. Alameda police said in a statement that the driver of the car was cooperating with investigators. Chan is survived by two children and two grandchildren.