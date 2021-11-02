Leading law school seeks to remove genocidal founder’s name

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California Hastings College of the Law wants to remove the name of its founder, who sponsored massacres of Native Americans in the 1850s. The Board of Directors voted Tuesday to have the college work with state lawmakers and others to remove the name. Hastings college was founded in 1878 by Serranus Clinton Hastings, a former California Supreme Court chief justice. Graduates include Vice President Kamala Harris and former California Assemblyman and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. But the board says it’s time to put aside the name of Hastings, whom historians say orchestrated campaigns by white settlers that killed 300 Yuki Indians in Mendocino County.