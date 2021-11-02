Hertl scores 2 goals as short-handed Sharks beat Sabres 5-3

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomás Hertl had two goals and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3. The Sharks overcame the loss of seven players and head coach Bob Boughner to NHL COVID-19 protocols for the second straight game. Jonathan Dahlen returned from protocol to score his fourth goal of the season, Mario Ferraro added his first along with an assist, and Ryan Merkley scored the first of his career. Rudolfs Balcers had two assists and James Reimer stopped 25 shots. Jeff Skinner scored two goals for the Sabres and Drake Caggiula added one. Vinnie Hinostroza had two assists for his first multi-point game of the season. Craig Anderson finished with 22 saves.