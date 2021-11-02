College teams receive waivers for Election Day practice

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

A year after the NCAA gave athletes Election Day off, football teams all over the country were back practicing on the first Tuesday in November. Teams can pursue waivers and many did so, including some in places with significant elections on the ballot. A ballot question that could reshape policing in Minneapolis drew national attention in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd last year. Minnesota was one of the programs that requested a waiver for football practice.