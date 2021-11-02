Autonomous vehicle maker Nuro secures $600M for expansion

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

SILIVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Electric vehicle maker Nuro said Tuesday it had secured $600 million in funding from Google, Kroger and others to continue the development of its autonomous delivery vehicle service. The Silicon Valley robotics company has already made thousands of grocery deliveries with Kroger as a part of a 2018 partnership. Nuro also signed a five-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to support the ongoing development and rollout of the zero-occupant, autonomous delivery vehicles and said it will explore opportunities with the tech giant to “strengthen and transform local commerce.” Nuro also has partnerships with FedEx and Domino’s.