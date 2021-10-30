Sharks overcome loss of players, coach to protocols in win

By GIDEON RUBIN

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier scored a power-play goal in overtime and the San Jose Sharks overcame the loss of seven players and their coach to NHL COVID-19 protocols, beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 Saturday night and snapping a three-game losing streak. The Sharks announced before the game they would be without the seven players and coach Bob Boughner. The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes. Meier scored on a one-timer from the wing that deflected off defenseman Logan Stanley’s stick and sailed over goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s shoulder at 1:07 of the overtime. Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor and San Jose’s Tomas Hertl scored in regulation.