Sharks lose 7 team members, head coach to COVID-19 protocol

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Seven members of the Sharks and coach Bob Boughner were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, delaying the start of San Jose’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto, defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, along with Boughner were sidelined. The team did not confirm that any of the players or Boughner tested positive, just that they were placed in COVID-19 protocol. The start of Saturday’s game was delayed 30 minutes.