Vegas withstands late rally, beats Ducks 5-4 in shootout

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nic Roy and Evgenii Dadonov scored in a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-4. The Golden Knights survived a scare after Anaheim erased a three-goal deficit in the second half of the third period to force overtime. It was Vegas’ third straight win. Reilly Smith, Nic Hague, Chandler Stephenson and William Carrier scored in regulation for the Golden Knights, who have won 18 of their 21 all-time meetings against Anaheim. The 18 victories are the most the Golden Knights have against any opponent. Vegas is also 9-2-0 and has outscored Anaheim 37-21 at T-Mobile Arena.