Timeline of California firefighter’s COVID death released

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New details have been released on the COVID-19 death of a firefighter who was assigned to one of California’s huge wildfires this summer. The Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center says U.S. Forest Service assistant fire engine operator Marcus Pacheco died due to complications of the virus last month. The 53-year-old Pacheco was assigned to the Dixie Fire on Aug. 10 and then had close contact with a coronavirus-positive individual. Pacheco became ill and tested positive for the virus on Aug. 29, then died on Sept. 2. The Lessons Learned Center is an interagency organization that promotes firefighter safety.