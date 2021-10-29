Rookies catch on quickly for Bengals, Dolphins and Falcons

By The Associated Press

Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and Kyle Pitts were all high first-rounders in last April’s draft and are leading the way in what looks to be a historic season for NFL rookies. Cincinnati wide receiver Chase, the No. 5 overall selection out of LSU, ranks second in the league with 754 receiving yards which is the most by a player in his first seven career games. Miami wide receiver Waddle was taken one spot after Chase and is tops among rookies with 44 receptions. Atlanta tight end Pitts was the No. 4 overall selection and is third at his position with 471 receiving yards.