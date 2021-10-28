California desert remains identified as New Jersey woman

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found in the Southern California desert this month have been identified as those of a New Jersey woman who went missing early last summer. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the coroner’s office positively identified the remains to be 30-year-old Lauren Cho. The department says the cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results. The remains were found Oct. 9 in rugged, open desert in Yucca Valley, about 100 miles east of Los Angeles. Cho had been missing since June 28, when she reportedly walked away from a residence in the area where she was staying.