California debates changes to 110-year-old recall process

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom fended off an attempt to remove him from office in the middle of his term, his fellow Democrats are eyeing ways to make future challenges more difficult. The state Assembly and Senate election committees held a hearing Thursday. The chairmen plan to propose constitutional changes next year that will require approval from voters if they are to be enacted. Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman says he is troubled by what he calls an undemocratic process that could have replaced Newsom with someone who received a small minority of votes. But Republican Assemblyman Kelly Seyarto calls the recall process the last bastion of checks and balances.