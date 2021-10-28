Apple posts big quarter, but not enough to ease supply fears

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple’s iPhone sales soared yet again in the past quarter, but didn’t grow as rapidly as analysts anticipated. That’s a sign that the company’s momentum may be slowing amid supply shortages that have made it more difficult to meet the demand for a wide range of products. So far the shortages that affected everything from automobiles to video game consoles haven’t been a major problem for Apple. Although the company’s quarterly results released Thursday served as evidence of its products’ continuing success, they also indicated Apple isn’t immune to the supply headaches. While Apple’s earnings for matched analysts estimates, its revenue fell below projections.