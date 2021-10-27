Skip to Content
Medina Spirit, Essential Quality to clash in Breeders’ Cup

By BETH HARRIS
AP Racing Writer

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality head a field of 10 horses for the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar on Nov. 6. Trainer Brad Cox has two horses entered in the $6 million race. Also in the field is Hot Rod Charlie, who finished third in the Derby and second in the Belmont. Embattled trainer Bob Baffert has eight pre-entries for the two-day world championships, including three in the Juvenile. Fans are returning to the Breeders’ Cup this year after the coronavirus pandemic kept them away last year.

