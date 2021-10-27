LA Kings D Drew Doughty out 8 weeks with bruised right knee

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will be out for about eight weeks with a bruised right knee. Doughty will need six weeks of recovery from the first significant injury of his 14-year NHL career before he begins skating again. Doughty was injured by an illegal knee-to-knee hit from Dallas defenseman Jani Hakanpaa last Friday during the Stars’ 3-2 victory over the Kings. The Kings hope he can be back on the ice within eight weeks, Los Angeles general manager Rob Blake said. Blake also announced defenseman Sean Walker is out for the season.