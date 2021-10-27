EU investigates Nvidia’s purchase of chip designer Arm

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have opened an investigation into graphics chipmaker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm. The European Commission said Wednesday that it’s concerned the combined company would restrict access to technology from Arm, whose chip designs power the vast majority of the world’s smartphones. The commission worries the deal would result in higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry. Nvidia said it’s “working closely” with the commission. The EU investigation adds to global scrutiny of the deal for Nvidia to buy Arm from Japanese technology giant Softbank. The United Kingdom’s competition watchdog opened its own investigation earlier this year.