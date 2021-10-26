Rainfall records fall across northern Nevada, Reno to Ely

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The amount of rain that fell in Reno the last two days was nearly as much as the previous 12 months combined as rainfall records fell across much of northern Nevada. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the 2.92 inches of rain recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday and Monday was the highest 2-day total ever in October. It was just .09 inch shy of rainfall for the entire previous water year running Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021. Other new records included one that stood for 125 years in Ely, where 1.05 inches smashed the old mark of .25 set in 1896.