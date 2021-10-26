Google ads gain fuels profit for parent company Alphabet

By The Associated Press

A rebound in digital ad spending at Google continues to lift its parent company’s profit. Alphabet said Tuesday that it earned $18.94 billion in the July-September period, up 68% from a year ago. Revenue rose 41% to $65.12 billion. Results topped analyst expectations. Shares still slipped in after-market trading. Google is the world’s dominant search engine and draws the biggest chunk of the $455 billion global digital ad market. The company’s dominance has drawn scrutiny for years, and regulators in the U.S. and other countries have gone after Google over different aspects of its business.