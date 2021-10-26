Chargers sign K Dustin Hopkins, waive Tristan Vizcaino

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Dustin Hopkins was signed as the Los Angeles Chargers kicker on Tuesday after the team waived Tristan Vizcaino. Hopkins was released by Washington on Oct. 20 after seven seasons. He was 12 of 14 on field goals and 10 of 12 on extra points through six games. Hopkins has made 84% of his field-goal attempts during his career. Vizcaino won a kicking competition with Michael Badgley during the preseason, but struggled during his six games.