California county closes In-N-Out over vaccine verification

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (AP) — Another California county has closed down an In-N-Out restaurant because the popular burger chain refuses to enforce COVID-19 vaccination rules. Contra Costa County health officials indefinitely shut the Pleasant Hill restaurant on Tuesday after it ignored repeated warnings to verify that indoor customers had vaccination cards. San Francisco closed the only In-N-Out in the city for several days earlier this month for the same reason. In-N-Out says it doesn’t want to become what it calls “the vaccination police for any government.” Public health authorities, however, see vaccine verification as a a vital tool in slowing COVID-19.