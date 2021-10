PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have hired Bobby Dickerson for a second stint as their infield coach. The 56-year-old Dickerson served as Philadelphia’s infield coach in 2019. He spent the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres. He was the club’s bench coach in 2020 and was also third base coach this past season. Dickerson previously spent 14 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.