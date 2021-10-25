Motivated by late father’s words, Baker chases elusive crown

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will make his second trip to the World Series as a manager and first since leading the San Francisco Giants to the NL pennant in 2002. As a player, he went three times with the Dodgers, winning it all in 1981. He’s motivated by words his father told him after he lost the Fall Classic in 2002 and is determined to finally get that elusive title as a manager. The 72-year-old Baker and his Astros take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 on Tuesday night.