Hastings, Gilliam lead UC Davis over Cal Poly 24-13

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jr. Gilliam had 109 yards rushing and a score and FCS No. 10-ranked UC Davis beat Cal Poly 24-13. The Aggies’ win, coupled with Eastern Washington’s 35-34 loss at home against Weber State, puts UC Davis and EWU into a tie for third place in the Big Sky Conference. Hastings’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Carson Crawford finished a nine-play, 74-yard drive with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter that capped the scoring. Spencer Brasch threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Evan Burkhart and Matt Hoffman kicked two field goals for Cal Poly (1-6, 0-4).