Brave new world: Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer that sent the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999. The Braves finished off the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a 4-2 win, capturing the series four games to two. In the process, Atlanta exorcised the demons of last year’s NLCS, when the Braves squandered 2-0 and 3-1 leads against the Dodgers. The Braves finished the job this time around, advancing to face the AL champion Astros. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Houston. Rosario had 14 hits against the Dodgers, including three homers.