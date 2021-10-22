Sheriff: Baldwin fired prop gun on movie set, killing woman

By MORGAN LEE and WALTER BERRY

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set and killed the cinematographer. The director of the Western being filmed was wounded. Authorities are investigating. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials said cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on the set of “Rust” in the desert near Santa Fe. A Baldwin spokesperson said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks, though a charge without a metal projectile is unlikely to kill at a moderate distance. A Sheriff’s spokesman said detectives were investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen outside the sheriff’s office in tears. Attempts to get comment were unsuccessful.