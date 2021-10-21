Using new law, LA bans homeless encampments at 54 locations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the first use of new laws that passed earlier this year, Los Angeles has approved a ban on camping at dozens of locations across the city. The LA Times reports the City Council voted 12-2 on Wednesday to outlaw sitting, sleeping and lying at 54 spots in three of its districts. The council enacted the new camping rules amid contentious debate last summer. They regulate sitting, sleeping and storing property near fire hydrants, building entrances, driveways, libraries, parks, elementary schools and elsewhere.