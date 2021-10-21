Kyle Connor scores twice, Jets beat Ducks 5-1 for 1st win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist with regular linemates Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele in COVID-19 protocol and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Thursday night for their first victory of the season. Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves to help the Jets improve to 1-2-1. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and assist, Andrew Copp and Josh Morrissey also scored, and Nate Schmidt added two assists. Wheeler was symptomatic, tested positive and began the NHL’s minimum 10-day quarantine on Monday. Scheifele tested positive Tuesday, but is asymptomatic. He needs to stay that way and produce two straight negative tests before returning. Troy Terry scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 22 saves.