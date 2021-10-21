Facebook’s oversight board seeks details on VIPs’ treatment

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook’s semi-independent oversight board says the company has failed to fully disclose information on its internal system that exempts high-profile users from some or all of its content rules. The board says in a report that Facebook has not been fully forthcoming with the overseers about its so-called cross-check system. It also said it will review the system and make recommendations for changes. The board started looking into the system last month after The Wall Street Journal reported that many VIP users abuse it, posting material that would cause ordinary users to be sanctioned.