Storms head for fire-ravaged California amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Showers are drifting across the drought-stricken and fire-scarred landscape of Northern California, trailed by a series of progressively stronger storms that forecasters say will bring significant rain and snow into early next week. The shift to a wet weather pattern comes amid historic dryness that led Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand an emergency drought declaration to the entire state late Tuesday. The National Weather Service said there is high confidence in the forecast for the arrival Sunday of an atmospheric river — a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean.