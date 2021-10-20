Former NFL player guilty of ID theft, COVID-19 relief fraud

MIAMI (AP) — A former NFL wide receiver and South Florida native has pleaded guilty to stealing identities to fraudulently obtain coronavirus-related unemployment insurance benefits in California. Kenbrell Armod Thompkins pleaded guilty Monday in Miami federal court to unauthorized access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to court records. According to a plea agreement, Thompkins used the stolen identities of numerous Florida residents to obtain fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits from the state of California. Prosecutors say California distributed these funds as debit cards, which were mailed to addresses associated with Thompkins in South Florida.