Down 2-0, Dodgers have Braves where they want them at home

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trailing 2-0 in the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the Atlanta Braves right where they want them. At their house. The Braves’ last win at Dodger Stadium was June 9, 2018. They’ve lost nine straight in Los Angeles, getting swept in a three-game series in late August and twice being shut out in the 2018 NL Division Series. Going back to the 2013 NLDS, the Braves have dropped 19 of their last 22 games in LA. As the wild-card winner, the Dodgers don’t have home-field advantage. They were an MLB-best 58-23 at home, ending regular season on franchise-record 15-game winning streak there.