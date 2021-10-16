Torrence has quickest Top Fuel run in Bristol history

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Steve Torrence made the quickest Top Fuel run in Bristol Dragway history Saturday to top qualifying for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Torrence closed out qualifying with a 3.667-second run at 331.28 mph for his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the this season and 31st in his career. It was the third time the track record was set in Thunder Valley this weekend. Alexis DeJoria took the No. 1 spot in Funny Car and Scotty Pollacheck topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field in the fifth of seven races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. DeJoria earned her first No. 1 qualifier in five years, going 3.907 at 326.79 in a Toyota Camry. Pollacheck had a 6.859 at 197.80 on an EBR.