Taylor’s blunder, other missed chances put LA in NLCS hole

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers had trouble getting all the way around the bases throughout Saturday night’s NL Championship Series opener. None stung quite like Chris Taylor’s blunder. Taylor got caught in a rundown in the ninth inning, ending the Dodgers’ last scoring chance before Austin Riley’s game-ending RBI single in bottom of the inning lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win. The Dodgers were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven, leaving manager Dave Roberts to lament several missed chances.