Ravens activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman from IR

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have activated rookie receiver Rashod Bateman from injured reserve, and he’s eligible to make his NFL debut Sunday. The first-round draft pick hasn’t played yet for the Ravens because of groin problems. Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend. The Ravens also activated offensive lineman Tyre Phillips from IR and elevated running back Le’Veon Bell and tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad. Baltimore will be without injured receiver Sammy Watkins on Sunday, so the Ravens may need Bateman to make an immediate contribution.