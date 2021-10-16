Cristian Arango scores 2 goals, LAFC beats San Jose 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half to reach eight on the season and LAFC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Saturday. LAFC snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. San Jose has conceded at least three goals in five of its last six games. Arango scored in the 28th on a penalty kick and capped it in the 88th on a breakaway. He added his first MLS assist on a back-heel pass to Danny Musovski in the third minute. Carlos Fiero scored for the Earthquakes off a corner kick in the 61st.