Arrest in connection with body found in trunk in California

STANTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a man whose body was found in the trunk of a car two years ago in Southern California.

The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Oklahoma on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. The Orange County Register says he is awaiting an extradition hearing to see if he’ll be transported to California.

Investigators say they believe the man was involved in the 2019 killing of 31-year-old Jeffrey Cheng of Irvine. It’s still not clear how Cheng was killed, or how long his body was inside the trunk.