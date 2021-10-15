Trump’s not going away — and neither is investigator Schiff

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Far from the White House, Donald Trump continues to circle the Republican Party. And still circling Trump is Rep. Adam Schiff. The Intelligence Committee chairman who led the first Trump impeachment and probed the former president’s ties to Russian election interference is now turning his attention to Trump’s role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Trump has mercilessly mocked Schiff with derisive nicknames and complaints about the panel’s investigation. But the California congressman sees nothing less that democracy at stake as Trump and his allies continue to hold sway over the GOP.