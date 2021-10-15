California union leader booked on tax, embezzlement charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The former executive director of California’s largest labor union has been booked into jail after she and her husband had their first court appearance on charges including tax fraud, embezzlement, perjury and failure to pay unemployment insurance taxes. Alma Hernandez resigned Wednesday after leading SEIU California since 2016. The union represents more than 700,000 workers and is politically influential. It regularly donates millions to Democratic candidates including Gov. Gavin Newsom. Their attorney Jeffrey Tsai did not respond to questions asked by reporters outside of the Sacramento County courthouse on Friday. Tsai said in a statement on Thursday that his clients look forward to defending themselves and their good names.