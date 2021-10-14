Sacramento pays $11 million to settle fatal crosswalk crash

AP California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento has paid $11 million to settle a lawsuit after a car hit a boy and killed his grandmother in 2018. It’s one of the city’s largest such payouts. A 72-year-old woman and her 6-year-old grandson were using a crosswalk to cross a busy street south of downtown Sacramento, but the intersection has no traffic lights. A driver struck the pair, killing the grandmother and causing permanent brain damage to the boy. The settlement was reached last year but was first reported Thursday by The Sacramento Bee. The lawsuit said the city had appeared to remove most of the paint from the crosswalk, leaving behind remnants of markings.