Man suspected of causing DUI death hours after fentanyl OD

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal DUI crash that occurred just hours after he left a hospital for treatment of a fentanyl overdose. Kyu Chen died in the crash around 4 a.m. on Sept. 27 in Irvine. She was on her way to work when her Prius was broadsided by a Mercedes driven by a 21-year-old man. The defendant was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed on more than $1 million bail. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life.