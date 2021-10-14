Los Angeles police officer wounded in shooting

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer has been wounded in a shooting but there are few details about the circumstances. The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday near the department’s Newton station. The department says the officer was hospitalized in stable condition. Police Chief Michel Moore tweets that the officer will survive. Another police official tells the Los Angeles Times that the officer was shot while driving to work. The department says a possible suspect is in custody. A wide area south of downtown is locked down for the investigation.