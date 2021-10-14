Homeless man set on fire while asleep in San Francisco dies

AP California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a homeless man died of his injuries after being set on fire while in a sleeping bag in a San Francisco street. The San Francisco Police Department said Wednesday the 43-year-old man told investigators he was asleep Friday in the Mission District when he woke up to find his sleeping bag in flames. The man was burned in the legs and was taken to a hospital, where he died Saturday. His name hasn’t been released. The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide and is asking anyone with information to reach out to them.