Battle over California fire insurance policies intensifies

AP California

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California insurance pool is appealing a judge’s order that it offer homeowners more options for coverage. Private insurance companies sometimes won’t sell policies to people who live in wildfire prone areas. The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan sells fire insurance to these people. But homeowners must buy a second policy to cover other potential losses. Earlier this year, a judge ordered the FAIR Plan to sell more than just fire insurance. The FAIR Plan appealed that order Thursday, saying it would increase the price for consumers. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara accused the insurance industry of prioritizing profits over the needs of consumers.