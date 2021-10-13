McTavish, 18, scores in NHL debut as Ducks beat Jets 4-1

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mason McTavish became the youngest player in Anaheim history to score a goal as the Ducks opened the season with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. The 18-year-old McTavish — the third overall pick in this year’s NHL draft — put in a loose puck 13:20 into the first period to give Anaheim a 2-0 lead. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made a pad save on a shot by Isac Lundestrom, but McTavish gathered in the rebound. Adam Henrique, Kevin Shattenkirk and Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim, which has won four of its last five season openers. Kyle Connor had Winnipeg’s goal.