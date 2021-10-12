Pilot in deadly California crash repeatedly warned to climb

AP California

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

A recording shows that the pilot of a twin-engine plane was repeatedly warned to fly straight and to climb before he crashed into a San Diego suburb, killing himself and someone on the ground. An air traffic controller repeated warnings more than a dozen times to Dr. Sugata Das before the plane plowed into a neighborhood in Santee on Monday, burning and damaging several homes. The crash also killed 61-year-old Steve Krueger, a UPS driver who was nearing retirement. The crash is under federal investigation. But some experts say the pilot may have been distracted by something or may have become disoriented in cloudy weather.