Fallout continues from Gruden resignation over emails

AP California

By ROB MAADDI AND BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writers

The NFL is not planning to make public any of the hundreds of thousands of emails it obtained as part of an investigation of the Washington Football Team, some of which led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. The emails were gathered as part of an investigation of the Washington Football Team after former employees made allegations about sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct. The club was fined $10 million by the NFL and owner Dan Snyder stepped away from day-to-day operations for a period of months, but there was no written report of lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s inquiry. Lawyers representing 40 former employees of the team on Tuesday urged the NFL to immediately release the full findings of the investigation.