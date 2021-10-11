La Paz County Sheriff’s sergeant fatally struck by vehicle

AP California

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a La Paz County Sheriff’s sergeant has been fatally struck by a vehicle following a pursuit near the Arizona-California border. Sheriff’s officials say Sgt. Michael Rudd exited his car and was subsequently struck head-on by a commercial motor vehicle early Monday along Interstate 10. They say Rudd was rushed to a hospital in Blythe, California, where he later died from his injuries. Rudd was promoted to sergeant in March and had worked for La Paz County since 2013. Authorities say the pursuit suspect was taken into custody while the driver of the commercial motor vehicle stayed at the scene.