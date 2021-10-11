Skip to Content
Assault suspect dies in Central Coast barricade shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. (AP) — Santa Barbara County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of an assault suspect by Lompoc police. The shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday evening. Statements from the Lompoc Police Department and the county Sheriff’s Office say the suspect barricaded himself inside a home and did not respond to the officers, then came to the door and pointed a gun at them. The suspect was killed and the three officers who were involved were not injured. The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Lompoc department in the investigation.

Associated Press

