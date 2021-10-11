3 US-based economists receive economics Nobel Prize

AP California

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three U.S-based economists have won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics for work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called “natural experiments.” The winners were David Card of the University of California at Berkeley; Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens from Stanford University. Unlike the other Nobel prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in the will of Alfred Nobel. It was set up by the Swedish central bank in his memory in 1968, with the first winner selected a year later.