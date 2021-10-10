Niners QB Lance shows potential in up-and-down first start

AP California

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trey Lance’s first NFL start showed the 21-year-old’s tantalizing potential as an elite quarterback. It also showed why there’s more work to be done before that happens. Lance completed 15 of 29 passes for 192 yards and led the 49ers with 89 yards rushing in a 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The rookie was forced into action because starter Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t able to play because of a calf injury suffered in last week’s loss to the Seahawks.